“It’s been said that when you buy an old house, it’s still known as the previous owners’,” Riley says, “until you make it your own.” To that point, shortly after they moved in, they decided their house needed a name — not just Zac and Justin’s place but something memorable, perhaps storied. Riley suggested “Thornhill,” in part after a spooky old mansion from the Netflix series Riverdale, one of his favorite shows, but also because of their discovery of a seemingly “bloodied” rose-patterned wallpaper in one of the rooms.