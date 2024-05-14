Vince Fumo’s mansion is back on the market after price cuts

A shooting gallery, a vault, and a piece of Philly political history.

They’re once again on the market in the form of a Victorian mansion owned by former State Sen. Vince Fumo, the once-powerful Philadelphia Democrat convicted of fraud 15 years ago.

The home in the Spring Garden neighborhood is listed for $2,899,000 — more than $1 million less than when Fumo tried selling the home in 2022.

The former state senator has tried off-loading the property several times over the years, including for $7 million in 2007, the year he was indicted on corruption charges that were, in part, tied to the property. The home was last on the market a year ago for $3.25 million, according to listing agent John Bolaris, managing partner at BLACKLABEL Keller Williams, based in Center City.

He said Fumo, who is in his 80s and also has homes at the Jersey Shore and in Florida, is serious about selling this home. And now, Bolaris said, “It is priced to sell. Just gotta find that unique buyer.”

“These kinds of estates are not the easiest to move because the historical beauty is great, the elegance is great, but a lot of people want modern,” Bolaris said. “Everything is still beautiful and regal. It still has that historical charm.”

Fumo, a member of the Pennsylvania Senate from 1978 to 2008, bought the property in 1994 for $175,000 and renovated and expanded his home, where he hosted political fund-raisers.

The six-level brownstone mansion at 2220 Green St. spans almost 10,000 square feet. From front to back, the property stretches from Green Street to Brandywine Street, including a 2,000-square-foot courtyard.

Home with a history

The historically designated home was built in 1885 for Samuel B. Fleisher, a 19th-century clothing magnate. The property was apartments when Fumo purchased it.

Federal prosecutors claimed, among other accusations, that the former political power broker got his Senate staff to oversee major renovations and do housekeeping work at his home. He was convicted in 2009 of defrauding the Senate and was sentenced to prison.

His attempted sale of the property for $7 million in 2007 was meant to pay legal bills. The listing raised eyebrows because the city’s tax board at the time, which included a Fumo ally, said that the taxable value of his home was just $250,000.

After his conviction, Fumo posted bail by giving the government the right to seize his Spring Garden home, as well as a farm outside Harrisburg and his homes at the Jersey Shore and in Florida.

Home features

Fumo’s Spring Garden mansion has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, three half-bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

Bolaris called the Victorian “turnkey historical” and said it has been well maintained and will be enjoyed by “someone who really appreciates that workmanship.”

“As I say, they don’t build ‘em like that anymore,” he said.

In addition to a shooting range and vault, the home features an elevator, a roof deck with city skyline views, a large wine cellar, and two full kitchens, including a commercial one for hosting events. The expansive, gated backyard courtyard features a fireplace, a built-in grilling area, and landscaping.

Bolaris said the property “is made for entertaining.”

The home also has both a guest suite and a full apartment with its own entrance, which could be used for family, caretakers of the property, or a live-in chef or nanny, he said.