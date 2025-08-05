The upper floors of Wildwood’s Shamrock bar were moved and rebuilt into a 10-bedroom house. It’s for sale.

The demise of Wildwood’s iconic Shamrock bar in 2021 was a shock to anyone still clinging to the old beef & ale notion of Wildwood out on Pacific Avenue.

But while the first floor bar was ultimately torn down and the property sold for new condo development, the Shamrock Beef & Ale’s distinctive three upper floors, painted orange and green, were separated from the building and moved two blocks around the corner on Lincoln Avenue.

Completely rebuilt on the inside, those floors, which constituted the original hotel at the old location, are now for sale as a 10-bedroom house at 214 East Lincoln Avenue.

The price tag is very new Wildwood: $974,777.

“It’s unlike anything else in Wildwood,” said Brian Reed, the Realtor. “I think it’s perfect for all these soccer weekends and cheerleader competitions, multifamily, bachelorette weekends. It’s an Airbnb monster.”

Tom Gerace family closed the Shamrock after the state Attorney General’s Office imposed what amounted to a death sentence, revoking the Shore bar’s liquor license for COVID lockdown violations.

The Wildwood masses eulogized the place with memories of first dates, last dates, and the cringey lows and sweaty highs of too many drunken summers going back to its days when $1 got you seven glasses of beer.

The same year, Joe Byrne, of BBG Capital in Philadelphia, purchased the property for just under $1 million for a new condo development.

The property at Pacific and Lincoln Avenues became the “Residences at Pacific,” with new condos starting at $599,000.

Gerace said at the time he was determined to get to the original 19th-century two-story Victorian house/cafe that he says was hoisted atop a first-floor bar in 1937.

And he did, moving the upper floors of the building, which were an intact house, around the corner to the Lincoln Avenue location.

Reed, the listing Realtor, says the Gerace family renovated the property and used it for about a year before deciding to put it up for sale after relocating outside the area.

He says it’s been placed atop a garage level and then “completely updated” on the inside. It has 4.5 bathrooms with an in-law suite, in addition to the 10 bedrooms.

He thinks the property, which was the Berwind Hotel before it became the Shamrock, dating to early 1900s, will appeal to “the people that are just nostalgic for Wildwood, and that history. We all know there’s a million people like that.”

Thought most of the old relics from the Shamrock have been sold or placed in the Wildwood Historical Society, the living room of the new house has a “Welcome to the Shamrock” sign across the top of an entryway.