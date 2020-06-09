For the many folks now working from home, the stay-at-home order happened so quickly that there wasn’t time to prepare. That left many people trading their standing desk for the dining room table and fighting spouses for dedicated work time and space.
According to the social media service Pinterest, searches for “tips for working from home” skyrocketed between March 4 and 17 compared to the two previous weeks. Specifically, searches for "work from home time management” were 14 times greater, and “work from home desk ideas” rose fivefold.
Now that we may be in this for the long haul, it’s time to rethink our makeshift home setup. Here’s how a handful of workers are managing, and some tips to make the situation less stressful.
