Michelle Le, poses for a portrait at the Blossom Towers Apartments while holding the eviction court filing her family received. Le's family of four has lived at these apartments since 2003 and in October, received an eviction court filing in the mail, in which her landlord alleged her family failed to pay rent. “I found out that a lot of people are having this problem,” Le said. “I want them to leave us alone. All we are doing is trying to live. This is our home.”