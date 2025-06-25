A homebuilder and an interior designer fully renovated their Toll Brothers house. Now, they’re selling it for $3.5M.

A Bucks County home that spans more than 12,700 square feet is on the market for $3.5 million after extensive renovations by the owners: a homebuilder and an interior designer.

Roman Ovrutsky, founder and CEO of Philadelphia-based Omega Home Builders, and his wife, Romina Ustayev, the company’s lead designer, bought the home brand-new from Toll Brothers for $1.2 million in 2018 in the Reserve at Northampton community in Northampton Township.

The couple then spent two years and almost $2 million on work inside and outside the house to turn it into a home for themselves and their children.

“We have the expertise and the personnel to add a little bit more than most people would do,” said Ovrutsky, who also is the property’s listing agent. “Since it’s our home, we thought to add every bell and whistle we could think of.”

The house sits on an acre of land and has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and three half-baths. The homeowners installed a custom iron front door that is at least 20 feet tall to give the home “a more dramatic entrance,” Ovrutsky said.

The door opens to the foyer and a grand double staircase.

The home includes a wine bar, movie theater, gym, sauna, smart-home features, and an attached three-car garage. And there’s a recording studio. (Ustayev is also a singer.)

The primary bedroom’s large walk-in closet is laid out in such a way that it looks like a store’s showroom, with display cabinets, seating, and three chandeliers.

Ustayev designed the home top to bottom, including bathroom vanities, custom railings, some furniture, and ceilings. She customized the chandelier made of Spanish glass that hangs in the home’s foyer.

Overall, Ustayev described the home’s design as “eclectic modern art deco.”

Outside, the backyard includes two patios set against the house, an in-ground pool with a hot tub and swim-up bar, a changing room, an outdoor kitchen with bar seating, and a sunken seating area with a firepit table next to the pool.

Ovrutsky said the family’s neighbors also have completed extensive renovations to their Toll Brothers houses, including enlarging front doors and gutting interiors.

“This neighborhood definitely has been upgrading the insides to make [homes] more unique to the person that’s living there,” he said.

His family spends most of the year at a home in Florida, and it’s time to sell the Pennsylvania home, Ovrutsky said.

The ideal buyer would be someone who is “into the wow factor” of the property and is looking for “traditional elements with modern touches,” he said.

“It’s a very beautiful, one-of-a-kind property.”

The house was listed for sale on June 11.