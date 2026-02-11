You can be Cooper DeJean’s neighbor for $13,000 a month

For about $13,000 a month, you can rent a three-bedroom Center City penthouse in the same building as Eagles star defensive back Cooper DeJean.

The high-end, 31-story apartment tower at 210 S. 12th St. has nine penthouses on the top two floors. They have a variety of layouts, including three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartments that range from roughly 1,650 to 1,835 square feet and cost from $12,600 per month to $13,250 per month.

Penthouses for rent have at least one balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer lots of natural light and panoramic views.

“You are literally looking at the Philadelphia skyline from the best view possible,” said listing agent Justyna Goldman with SERHANT.

The Philadelphia metropolitan area has had a growing number of very wealthy renters in recent years. For people who like the renting lifestyle or “if someone wants to live their best life but is only staying for a short time” in Philadelphia, the penthouses at 210 S. 12th could be for them, Goldman said.

“We offer an incredible space and incredible square footage for the price,” she said. “We are looking to make someone a very happy renter.”

Goldman said the building could be attractive to athletes, entrepreneurs, and people working in the medical field, since hospitals are nearby. The building’s Center City location means “you’re surrounded by everything you could possibly need,” she said.

The penthouses include walk-in closets and spacious living areas and kitchens.

Parking spaces are available in an automated underground parking garage with electric vehicle chargers.

The 376-unit apartment building began leasing in the summer of 2024 and is at the former site of the 12th Street Gym, which was a landmark in the Gayborhood.

The building’s exterior was designed by the architecture firm RSHP for New York-based developer Midwood Investment & Development.

Tenants have access to amenities such as an outdoor pool, a fitness center, yoga and wellness studios, a game room, lounges and co-working spaces, outdoor terraces, a pet spa, and a dog park.

The tower includes studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments. Studios start at $1,968, one-bedroom dens start at $2,300, one-bedroom units start at $2,411, and two-bedroom units start at $3,809.

The building’s website is currently advertising rent deals. The property is offering 2½ to 3 months free for leases longer than a year.

Salon Republic, which offers salon suites for rent, is operating in one of the tower’s retail spaces and more retailers are expected to be announced soon.