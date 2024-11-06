Philly tenants reach settlement after suing their property manager over mold, leaks, pests, and more

Philadelphia tenants who sued one of the city’s leading managers of subsidized housing over apartment conditions have reached a settlement with the city-based nonprofit.

In June, nine tenants sued Columbus Property Management & Development, accusing the company of failing to maintain three of its apartment complexes and allowing conditions that included mold, leaks, plumbing issues, lack of heat, and pest infestations.

The Philadelphia nonprofit Public Interest Law Center, which represented tenants alongside international law firm Holland & Knight, told The Inquirer in June that it was confident that other buildings that Columbus Property Management oversaw were in similar condition.

Columbus has 34 apartment complexes in Philadelphia and manages about 4,500 apartments across the Mid-Atlantic. It largely serves people with low incomes or disabilities and other vulnerable populations who use housing subsidies. Its parent organization is the Philadelphia-based nonprofit Mission First Housing Group, an affordable-housing developer.

The parties started settlement negotiations “almost immediately” after Columbus was notified of the lawsuit, according to a joint statement issued this week.

In the settlement that took effect Friday, Columbus agreed to address tenants’ complaints at the three properties named in the lawsuit: Freedom Village in the Francisville section of North Philadelphia, Powelton Heights in the Powelton section of West Philadelphia, and MPB School Apartments in the Strawberry Mansion section of North Philadelphia.

The company also agreed to inspect all apartments across its Philadelphia-area portfolio and fix what needs to be fixed. Columbus must also provide a comprehensive plan for how it will improve apartment inspections and the handling of tenant complaints and emergency repairs in all of its Philadelphia-area properties.

Columbus said it started the process of making improvements before the lawsuit was filed. The company agreed to be monitored by a third party for two years to ensure it keeps its promises. And plaintiffs can take Columbus back to court if it doesn’t comply.

“Philadelphia renters have the right to safe, healthy, and decent housing, period,” Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg, senior attorney at the Public Interest Law Center, said in a statement. Columbus “is doing what is right — making serious, enforceable commitments to comply with the letter and spirit of federal, state, and local housing laws, so that right is made real for their tenants.”

Marie Reese, one of the residents who sued, told The Inquirer in June that she was scared for her grandkids to visit her apartment because of leaks, mold, and plumbing issues. She said, “I shouldn’t have to live this way because I’m in low-income housing.”

In a statement about the settlement, Reese emphasized the importance of tenants speaking up.

“When you use your voice and speak up, you learn there are a lot more people out there going through the same thing,” she said. “This agreement is going to help everyone.”

Ben Wilson, partner at Holland & Knight, said in a statement that Columbus “serves a critical role in providing affordable housing to Philadelphia communities and vulnerable populations, and we are pleased that [Columbus] responded to the lawsuit with an urgency and intentionality in addressing residents’ claims and a renewed commitment to ensure that tenants across all of its properties receive quality and safe housing.”

Columbus told The Inquirer in June that it takes residents’ feedback “very seriously.”

“First and foremost, Columbus Property Management is committed to providing safe, quality, affordable housing for our residents,” Tracy Joyce, senior vice president of property management for Columbus, said in a statement this week. “We welcome resident feedback and comments about their homes and are committed to responding to issues in a timely manner. We remain committed to resident satisfaction and will do everything in our power to ensure our facilities reflect that dedication.”

The tenants’ lawsuit also requested compensation for their out-of-pocket expenses, loss of damaged belongings due to apartment conditions, rent paid, and legal fees, as well as punitive damages. Parts of the settlement are confidential, and the parts that were disclosed did not address these requests.

Keith Bailey, one of the tenants who sued, said in a statement that he is going to make sure Columbus follows through on its promises.

“It’s time to let everyone know,” he said, “you have the right to a safe and good apartment.”