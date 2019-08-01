Despite that, Compass has become one of the industry’s most formidable disruptors. Since launching in 2012 — and then reinventing itself two years later — Compass has raised more than $1.5 billion from high-profile investors, including the Tokyo-based SoftBank Vision Fund, catapulting its valuation to $6.4 billion. That makes Compass more valuable than other big-name start-ups, including Peloton, the soon-to-go-public company that sells stationary bikes for more than $2,200 each, plus subscription fees. For comparison, Slack, the messaging platform, was valued at roughly $7 billion in 2018 — one year before it went public on the stock exchange.