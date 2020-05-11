Because of the pandemic, Moffa has lost her two part-time jobs, her mother has been furloughed, and her father’s hours have been cut in half. She doesn’t qualify for unemployment and isn’t eligible for the $1,200 federal stimulus check because for tax purposes her parents claim her as a dependent. She can’t afford to pay rent for April or May, let alone three more months, she said. She’s worried she may have to borrow money to pay for the empty room.