Think about the lens figuratively and literally. First, set an intention through your own personal and emotional lens. Each room has an energy and a story to tell. This is your chance to share the story of the spaces that have supported you and continue to inspire your path. Second, invest in both a good prime and wide-angle lens. One of my favorite prime angle lenses is a 50 mm because this lens is most representative of what your natural eye sees. My goal as a photographer is to communicate the stillness of space while transporting you into the room with me as I experience it.