House of the week: A seven-bedroom Colonial in Elkins Park for $750,000

At 4,788 square feet, the home has ample room for a large family, entertaining, and work.

The home was built in 1900s by an architect who would go on to live there.
Jeffrey Haggray grew up in Savannah, Ga., and when he moved to the Philadelphia area in 2018, looking for a place to live, “Elkins Park was very reminiscent of it.

“Lovely neighbors, very friendly,” he said, and also very convenient for Haggray, CEO of a small publishing company specializing in faith-based works. He travels frequently and liked the convenience of a nearby regional rail station that is on the Airport Line.

So the 7-bedroom, 3 ½ -bath Colonial, built in 1900 by an architect for himself and totally renovated by another previous owner, was too hard to resist.

But a family change has made the home too large, and Haggray is moving on.

The glass foyer leads into a center hall and a large, symmetrical living room with a fireplace and French doors. There is a powder room and an entry to an enclosed porch with wraparound windows.

The dining room includes a fireplace, original pocket doors, a bay window, and French doors.

One the opposite side of the front hall is an office/study with a gas fireplace and a large dining room with a fireplace.

The kitchen has white marble countertops, a center island with seating, a pantry, a bar, an adjacent mudroom, and an entrance to the deck.

The stairwell to the second floor has a landing from which the large backyard can be viewed.

The primary bedroom is on the second floor with a marble bathroom and three other bedrooms.

The third floor has the two other bedrooms, high ceilings, and hardwood floors.

The home has high-velocity central air conditioning and new windows throughout.

It is listed by Sarah Hamilton Heller of BHHS Fox & Roach Haverford for $750,000.