House of the week: A seven-bedroom Colonial in Elkins Park for $750,000

Jeffrey Haggray grew up in Savannah, Ga., and when he moved to the Philadelphia area in 2018, looking for a place to live, “Elkins Park was very reminiscent of it.

“Lovely neighbors, very friendly,” he said, and also very convenient for Haggray, CEO of a small publishing company specializing in faith-based works. He travels frequently and liked the convenience of a nearby regional rail station that is on the Airport Line.

So the 7-bedroom, 3 ½ -bath Colonial, built in 1900 by an architect for himself and totally renovated by another previous owner, was too hard to resist.

But a family change has made the home too large, and Haggray is moving on.

Advertisement

At 4,788 square feet, the home has ample room for a large family, entertaining, and work.

The glass foyer leads into a center hall and a large, symmetrical living room with a fireplace and French doors. There is a powder room and an entry to an enclosed porch with wraparound windows.

The dining room includes a fireplace, original pocket doors, a bay window, and French doors.

One the opposite side of the front hall is an office/study with a gas fireplace and a large dining room with a fireplace.

The kitchen has white marble countertops, a center island with seating, a pantry, a bar, an adjacent mudroom, and an entrance to the deck.

The stairwell to the second floor has a landing from which the large backyard can be viewed.

The primary bedroom is on the second floor with a marble bathroom and three other bedrooms.

The third floor has the two other bedrooms, high ceilings, and hardwood floors.

The home has high-velocity central air conditioning and new windows throughout.

It is listed by Sarah Hamilton Heller of BHHS Fox & Roach Haverford for $750,000.