At this Gladwyne mansion for sale for almost $8M, the indoor pool overlooks the outdoor pool

A Gladwyne mansion for sale for $7.95 million is called the Glass House, and it’s clear why.

Floor-to-ceiling glass panels wrap around both floors and fill the home with natural light. The panels — most of which are retractable — look out onto the greenery of the roughly 1¾-acre property and Philadelphia Country Club across the street.

The contemporary home’s builder, Miami-based Epic Real Estate Investments, also used wood, steel, and stone, including large format stone imported from India that forms the flooring in the living, dining, and kitchen areas.

The listing calls the house “a striking 16,000-square-foot statement piece.” The home was mostly built by the end of 2024, with finishing touches completed this year. It was designed by the international architecture firm CreativArch, which aims to create spaces that integrate architecture with nature.

Listing agent Jim Onesti with the Keller Williams-associated Mike McCann Team said he hasn’t seen a comparable home during his 26 years selling luxury real estate in Philadelphia and the surrounding region. The region’s homes are usually more traditional, not ultramodern, and the square footage puts the home in the top 1% in the region, he said.

“Between the size and the design of it and the materials, there’s nothing like it,” Onesti said.

The centerpiece of the home’s two-story atrium is a glass-enclosed indoor pool. Just beyond retractable glass doors is the outdoor infinity pool.

All five bedrooms have their own full bathrooms, balconies with views, and large custom closets. The home also has two half bathrooms and space to create more bedrooms.

The open-concept kitchen features custom shelving, wood cabinets, and a double oven. The large center island has a sink, a six-burner cooktop, lots of storage space, and seating for six. Around the corner is a wine refrigerator.

The first floor also includes a sauna, a stadium-tiered home theater, and a gas fireplace in the living area. Two glass and white oak floating staircases connect the floors.

Professional athletes and area business people are among those who have toured the property, which is also attracting interest from potential buyers in places such as New York and Miami, Onesti said.

“We’re getting a lot of people flying in to see it,” he said. “There are people around the world who collect these types of homes the way you and I collect Nike sneakers and baseball cards.”

About a month ago, the Mike McCann Team partnered with Ferrari Philadelphia to host an event at the home. The dealer invited a VIP list of Ferrari owners to test drive cars and see the Glass House in person.