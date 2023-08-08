House of the week: A three-bedroom center hall Colonial in Glenside for $449,900

Houses, like people, can go through phases.

This brick center hall Colonial on a tree-lined street in the Northwoods neighborhood of Glenside was perfect for the Conran family with children (there would be two) anticipated.

Now, 21 years later, Kristin Conran is an almost empty-nester and looking to move to a smaller home, perhaps in the King of Prussia area.

“I really hope a new family enjoys it,” said Conran, an executive with the Boy Scouts of America in Chester County.

The house, built in 1939, has three bedrooms, 1½ baths and total square footage of 1,507.

The entry point is the living room with a marble fireplace, mantel, built-in cabinets, and a bow window.

The full-size dining room leads to a screened-in side porch, and both the living and dining rooms have hardwood floors.

The kitchen has a large island, gas range, granite countertops, and a subway tile backsplash.

The bedrooms are on the second floor, and in the hallway, there is a full bath with ceramic tile and a tub/shower combo.

The family room is on the lower level, with adjacent laundry area.

There is a flagstone patio, a garage with inside entry and storage space, room in the driveway for two cars, and a backyard storage shed.

There is also a Generac generator system to protect against outages.

The house is a short walk from the North Hills regional rail station on the Lansdale/Doylestown regional rail line.

It is also close to shops and restaurants of Ambler, Chestnut Hill, and Keswick Village and the North Hills Country Club and other golf clubs.

The Northwoods Community association offers block parties and other community events.

The house is listed by Mary Beth Driscoll of Keller Williams Blue Bell for $449,900.