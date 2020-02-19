Hilleary Nguyen remembers having to get into her car and drive to the grocery store when she and her husband, Jonathan, bought their home in 2009.
The Graduate Hospital neighborhood was certainly livable then, close to South Street, the Broad Street subway line, and the Italian Market. But Hilleary says it has really grown up around them and their two young children, who were born after the Nguyens moved from Rosemont.
“The neighborhood has changed since Lincoln Square arrived,” she says. “It’s so jam-packed with restaurants. It’s easy to get to the park with the kids.” She also cites development on South Street.
But Hilleary, an elder law attorney, and Jonathan, a middle school science teacher, are moving to Bucks County to be near his parents, leaving behind the three-bedroom, 2½-bath home.
The home, built in 1915, was in good condition when they moved in, Hilleary says, although they added brick and stone front steps and a six-foot privacy fence in the back yard. It totals just over 2,000 square feet.
The living room has hardwood floors and recessed lighting and has been freshly painted.
The formal dining area leads into the eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, granite counters with a breakfast bar, and wood cabinets including a built-in wine rack. French doors lead out onto the back yard.
The second floor has two bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, and both have plush carpet and ceiling fans. There is also a “bonus room” that could be used as an office or fitness room.
The master bedroom is on the third floor and has a large soaking spa tub and stall shower. It leads out onto the roof deck.
The unfinished basement is dry and has ample storage area.
The house is listed by Michael Severns of Redfin for $635,000.