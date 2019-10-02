In recent years, the advocates alleged, PHFA has made it so homeowners hoping to get a mortgage modification through Philadelphia’s free foreclosure diversion program must first pay off all liens against them in full, or have the liens subordinated — meaning that the agency that issued the lien agrees to be paid further down the line after a foreclosure sale. These liens, the lawyers said, can include water and gas debts, real estate back taxes, medical bills, or parking tickets. Some swell into tens of thousands of dollars that are owed, while a homeowner’s financial situation spirals.