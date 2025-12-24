See what homebuyers can get for $390,000 in Lower Merion, Northeast Philly, and Camden County | The Price Point

This home in Gloucester Township is for sale for $389,000. Read more Alcove Media

The building is about 45 years old but has been “thoughtfully updated” in both looks and critical infrastructure, such as the elevator and the roof, Wolverton said.

The condo for sale gets a lot of natural light, he said. And it’s on the top floor, so buyers won’t have upstairs neighbors. It also has a private balcony and a reserved space in the property’s parking lot.

The last several serious buyers have been most interested in the neighborhood, Wolverton said.

“It’s a very good property,” he said, “and a great location.”

The condo was listed for sale for $385,000 on Oct. 20.

An unusual Mayfair twin

The twin home has a grassy backyard. Read more Courtesy of Legacy Landmark Realty This view shows the front and side profiles of the twin, which has a garage and a driveway for easy parking. Read more Courtesy of Legacy Landmark Realty The kitchen of the home includes windows that let in natural light. Read more Courtesy of Legacy Landmark Realty The open kitchen of this twin home for sale in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia is "very unique" for the area and includes bar seating, said Xiao Zhen Zhao, an agent with Legacy Landmark Realty. Read more Courtesy of Legacy Landmark Realty The front door opens to an entryway in front of the stairs, the kitchen to the right, and a living space to the left. Read more Courtesy of Legacy Landmark Realty The home has a finished basement with a half bathroom. Read more Courtesy of Legacy Landmark Realty

This home in the Mayfair neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia stands out in a few ways, said listing agent Xiao Zhen Zhao, who works throughout this section of the city, as well as Fishtown and Northern Liberties.

The open kitchen is “very unique” for the area and includes bar seating, said Zhao, an agent with Legacy Landmark Realty.

The primary bedroom has a private bathroom, which isn’t common in older homes in Northeast Philadelphia, she said. A lot of houses have only one full bathroom, she said. One of the bathrooms features a skylight and pink tiles on the walls.

And the home is “a bigger twin,” she said. It spans 1,868 square feet.

The home has a backyard and a walk-out finished basement, which has a half bathroom. It also has a garage and driveway.