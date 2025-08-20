See what homebuyers can get for $420,000 in Fishtown, Moorestown, and Lansdowne | The Price Point
Compare these three homes in three different Philadelphia-area locations that are listed for sale for the same price.
The Price Point compares homes listed for similar sale prices across the region to help readers set expectations about house hunting.
Last month, the median home sale price in the Philadelphia metropolitan area hit a record for July — $420,000, according to the multiple listing service Bright MLS.
But a property’s price tag only tells part of the story. Buyers have decisions to make about location, size, layout, and design. And homes listed for sale at the same price can be very different.
Here’s a look at what $420,000 can buy in three places in the Philadelphia area.
Large Victorian twin in Lansdowne
Potential buyers who toured this Victorian twin house were interested in its “very well maintained and restored original character,” said Jessica Sinton, a real estate agent with Compass Real Estate, based in Ardmore.
The three-story house features a porch, original stained-glass windows, high ceilings, refinished hardwood floors, pocket doors, built-in shelves, and a fireplace. The refinished bathroom has an original marble sink and a restored clawfoot tub.
The house is in a neighborhood full of Victorian homes that is within a historic district.
Sinton described the property as “old-world charm meshing with modern conveniences.”
The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and a butler’s pantry. The backyard features raised vegetable beds, herb and fruit gardens, and a small stone patio. The property has a detached two-car garage.
“It’s a really large twin. You almost never see a twin that size here” in this area of Pennsylvania, Sinton said.
The property is near Lansdowne Avenue, the “hub” of Lansdowne. Residents have access to coffee shops, stores, the farmers market, and the historic Lansdowne Theater, which is set to reopen Aug. 22 after a $21 million renovation.
It’s also not far from the Lansdowne YMCA and the Lansdowne Regional Rail station.
The home was originally listed for sale for $439,000 in July, but the seller cut the price on Aug. 11.
Moorestown rancher with accessible bathroom
Finding a house in Moorestown for $420,000 that doesn’t need a lot of work can be difficult, but this rancher is ready for a buyer to move right in, said Beth Berry, a real estate agent with Weichert Realtors, based in Moorestown.
“This is on the lower side of what Moorestown sells for,” she said. “It’s a quiet neighborhood, very well established. And an affordable neighborhood for Moorestown.”
A previous owner renovated the home in 2016 to make it accessible for wheelchair users, including converting one of the three bedrooms into a large primary bathroom.
The detached two-car garage has storage space above and sits next to a backyard shed.
The sellers are relocating for work, and at the same time, their family was getting too big for the home.
Berry said the property on about a quarter of an acre would be great for first-time homebuyers or people looking to downsize.
The property was listed for sale on Aug. 12.
Newly constructed condo in Fishtown
This bi-level Fishtown condo with brick facade was built this year and offers a 10-year tax abatement. It’s one of four available condos in the building.
“Every unit has a private outdoor space, which is rare for condo buildings,” said Francis Mangubat, a real estate agent and cofounder of the team Unlocked Powered by McCann within Keller Williams Main Line.
The home would be ideal for “someone that wants the townhome space but doesn’t want to spend $800,000 to a million dollars,” Mangubat said.
The condo features white oak floors and tiles imported from Spain. The living room has large windows that let in natural light.
Potential buyers who have toured the home liked “definitely the high-end finishes” and “also the location,” he said.
The house is close to restaurants and bars, such as Suraya, Kalaya, Wm. Mulherin’s Sons, and Lloyd Whiskey Bar. It’s near Penn Treaty Park and the Delaware River, as well as the restaurant and music venue Johnny Brenda’s.
The home was first listed for sale in April for $475,000. After several price cuts, the home was listed for $420,000 on Aug. 18.