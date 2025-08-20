See what homebuyers can get for $420,000 in Fishtown, Moorestown, and Lansdowne | The Price Point

This Victorian twin home for sale in Lansdowne is 3,133 square feet. Read more Palloni Images Inc.

The Price Point compares homes listed for similar sale prices across the region to help readers set expectations about house hunting. Last month, the median home sale price in the Philadelphia metropolitan area hit a record for July — $420,000, according to the multiple listing service Bright MLS. Advertisement But a property’s price tag only tells part of the story. Buyers have decisions to make about location, size, layout, and design. And homes listed for sale at the same price can be very different. Here’s a look at what $420,000 can buy in three places in the Philadelphia area. JUMP TO SECTION Large Victorian twin in Lansdowne Moorestown rancher with accessible bathroom Newly constructed condo in Fishtown Large Victorian twin in Lansdowne This Victorian twin home for sale in Lansdowne is 3,133 square feet. Read more Palloni Images Inc. This Victorian twin for sale includes a front porch. Read more Palloni Images Inc. The home includes original stained-glass windows. Read more Palloni Images Inc. This bathroom includes the home's original marble sink and a restored clawfoot tub. Read more Palloni Images Inc. The home's kitchen has stainless-steel appliances. Read more Palloni Images Inc. Potential buyers who toured this Victorian twin house were interested in its “very well maintained and restored original character,” said Jessica Sinton, a real estate agent with Compass Real Estate, based in Ardmore. Advertisement The three-story house features a porch, original stained-glass windows, high ceilings, refinished hardwood floors, pocket doors, built-in shelves, and a fireplace. The refinished bathroom has an original marble sink and a restored clawfoot tub. The house is in a neighborhood full of Victorian homes that is within a historic district. Sinton described the property as “old-world charm meshing with modern conveniences.” The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and a butler’s pantry. The backyard features raised vegetable beds, herb and fruit gardens, and a small stone patio. The property has a detached two-car garage. Advertisement 58 E. Greenwood Ave. Lansdowne Borough 5 bedrooms, 1½ bathrooms 3,133 square feet on about a fifth of an acre | Built in 1920 William Penn School District Estimated taxes: $7,020/year

“It’s a really large twin. You almost never see a twin that size here” in this area of Pennsylvania, Sinton said.

The property is near Lansdowne Avenue, the “hub” of Lansdowne. Residents have access to coffee shops, stores, the farmers market, and the historic Lansdowne Theater, which is set to reopen Aug. 22 after a $21 million renovation.

It’s also not far from the Lansdowne YMCA and the Lansdowne Regional Rail station.

The home was originally listed for sale for $439,000 in July, but the seller cut the price on Aug. 11.

Moorestown rancher with accessible bathroom

This rancher in Moorestown has a detached two-car garage with storage space above. Read more Risa Wittman at HouseLens The home's kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances. Read more Risa Wittman at HouseLens A previous owner converted a bedroom into this wheelchair accessible bathroom. Read more Risa Wittman at HouseLens This living area looks into the home's kitchen and out into the yard. Read more Risa Wittman at HouseLens This bedroom includes space for a home office. Read more Risa Wittman at HouseLens

Finding a house in Moorestown for $420,000 that doesn’t need a lot of work can be difficult, but this rancher is ready for a buyer to move right in, said Beth Berry, a real estate agent with Weichert Realtors, based in Moorestown.

“This is on the lower side of what Moorestown sells for,” she said. “It’s a quiet neighborhood, very well established. And an affordable neighborhood for Moorestown.”

A previous owner renovated the home in 2016 to make it accessible for wheelchair users, including converting one of the three bedrooms into a large primary bathroom.