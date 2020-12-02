When Omar Vizcarra came east from California with his wife and two daughters in 2015 to take a job as operations manager for a swimming pool company, he knew virtually nothing about the area.
Luckily, his boss was there to help.
If he moved to Ambler, he was told, he’d not only be close to his work but also in the highly rated Upper Dublin School District.
“My boss told me it was a real good area for my kids,” Vizcarra recalls. “He said it was a really good district.”
Now, with a third daughter, he is looking for a one-story house in the school district with enough room in the back yard for — not surprisingly — a swimming pool.
“I want them all on the same floor,” Vizcarra says. “And I’d like them to go to the same school.”
The house, built in 1984, is 2,278 square feet and is in the borough’s Elliger Park neighborhood.
It has a contemporary open floor plan and a versatile layout. With the older daughters unable to attend school in person full time due to the pandemic, Vizcarra and his wife, Maria Arreola, have turned the downstairs bedrooms into a classroom and den area.
There are two bedrooms and a full bath on the first floor and two bedrooms and a full bath on the second.
The updated kitchen has an island, and the attic has ample storage and pull-down stairs. Outside are a covered front porch, fenced side yard, utility shed, and rear deck that offers privacy and wooded views.
There is easy access to public transportation, major highways, downtown Ambler and the Four Mills nature reserve.
The house is listed by Mary Ellen Freilich of Santangelo Real Estate for $419,000.