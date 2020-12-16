A partnership between an artist, a Realtor, and a real estate investor to sell a home might seem unusual.
Perhaps more unusual when it involves a married couple.
But in the case of Tae “Tess” Son and her husband, Young, it seems to make sense.
Tess is the Realtor and artist. Young is the real estate investor.
And one way they are trying to sell a four-bedroom, 2½-bath contemporary home in Cherry Hill is to turn it into a pop-up gallery for Tess and five other artists.
“If we see unusual architecture, we try to take on the property and revitalize it,” says Young, principal of Marlton-based Ycs Home.
The house was built in 1986, and Young bought it from a bank after the owner had financial difficulties.
“We always bring art into the house,” he says.
He left the exterior intact but opened up the layout, installed new plumbing, and “redid it top to bottom.”
Tess says that the couple, who emigrated from South Korea in the late 1990s, decided not to use staging furniture because it was difficult to find any that would have complemented the art pieces: “We wanted to concentrate on the art.”
She also says that it is difficult for artists to find enough display venues because of the pandemic.
The house’s open floor plan joins the living room, dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook, and the deck has access to the kitchen and family room. Total square footage is 2,911. It has a new roof and skylights with Andersen sliding doors and windows and a new garage door.
The two-zone HVAC system has smart thermostats, and the entrance foyer has a cathedral ceiling and leads to a black custom railing.
The family room has a remote-controlled gas fireplace and is connected to a “flex” room suitable for an office with an exterior access side door.
A new fence and bamboo garden with an irrigation system offer enhanced privacy.
The house, in the Cherry Hill East catchment area, is three minutes from the PATCO station and 25 minutes from Philadelphia.
To arrange a visit to the art gallery, go to https://daallgallery.com/contact/. The house is listed by Tess Son of Keller Williams Realty Cherry Hill for $639,000.