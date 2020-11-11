Joe Norton likes to stay on the move — literally — and he’s found an unusual and profitable way to do so.
A manufacturer’s representative for a running shoe company, Norton was chatting with a Realtor friend who worked part time in a running store when a chance conversation led to a new hobby: living in a house while you fix it up, selling it, and moving on.
“We took a deeper dive into it," Norton recalls, "and I just had a comfort level with it.”
The conversation took place in 2014. And Norton, a Haddonfield native, is on his fifth house; all are in South Jersey.
He bought his current home in 2018 as a four-bedroom, one-bath house and had it converted into a four-bedroom, three-bath house.
It was built in 1954, “and we modernized every square inch to bring it into 2020,” Norton says. He does not do the work himself, but essentially functions as a general contractor. “I just put all the pieces in place.”
The house has a spacious living room with a picture window looking out on Pennypacker Park.
It has hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and a wood-burning fireplace.
The kitchen has white cabinetry, an island with seating, stainless steel appliances, and crown molding, with ample storage and prep space.
There are two bedrooms and a study/office on the first floor and two other bedrooms on the second.
The semifinished basement has a custom built-in bar, fireplace, laundry, full bath and storage space.
There is a breezeway between the house and garage, and a deck overlooking a large yard.
The house offers easy access to downtown Haddonfield, shopping and dining at Wegmans and other nearby stores and restaurants, and the PATCO High-Speed Line.
It is listed by Keri Ricci of Keller Williams Realty Cherry Hill for $359,900.