One of the clichés of the real estate business is that a home’s value is determined by “location, location, location.”
But in the case of Julie and Patrick O’Keefe, their home purchase 13 years ago was determined by “schools, schools, schools.”
They wanted a school district with both strong academics and good athletic programs for their three sports-minded children, so the brick-front Colonial in the Central Bucks District was a natural for them.
The O’Keefes, both Delaware County natives, were moving from Indiana, but they had previously lived in Bucks County and wanted a house that also had access to both Philadelphia and New York.
“We walked in and felt right at home,” Julie says. “The neighborhood has been here for 40 years. People have lived here for generations, but now we’re seeing new families with kids. We could imagine the house being filled with kids. It has been a magical place to live for a while.”
But now, with the children almost grown — the youngest is 15 — they are moving to Richmond, Va., where Patrick will start a new food ingredients business.
The four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath house, built in 1999, has a swimming pool in back and is on a lot of more than two acres.
The open floor plan joins the kitchen, breakfast and family rooms. Total square footage is 4,939.
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a large granite breakfast island that seats four.
The family room is centered on a wood-burning fireplace, and the first floor also includes a mudroom, full bar, and media and game areas.
Upstairs, the master suite has a sitting room and large walk-in closet.
Outside, there are a large patio with a stone hearth and an outdoor kitchen. The pool area is surrounded by new maintenance-free fencing and has a sun shelf. The three-car garage with storage is connected to the house through a breezeway.
The home is minutes away from the shops of Peddler’s Village, New Hope, and Doylestown and a convenient commute to New Jersey, I-95 and train stations.
It is listed by Candace Brooks and Linda Dutton of Coldwell Banker Hearthside for $939,000.