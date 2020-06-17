Married for just two months, Liz and Ron Lenat had no intention of buying a house when they took a drive through Chestnut Hill into Erdenheim, just across the Philadelphia border in Montgomery County.
But when they saw the “for sale” sign on the four-bedroom, 2½-bath home on a quiet street, they immediately called the Realtor.
This was in 1974, “in the spring,” Ron recalled.
“It was the fall,” Liz corrected, laughing, because memories can get a bit fuzzy after 46 years, which is how long the Lenats have lived there.
Now, the couple, retired public school teachers, are headed for North Jersey, so they can be near their son.
The house “is just very comfortable,” Liz says, and the couple also liked the fact that the houses on the loop street in the Chesney Downs section are varied in design.
The front flagstone patio, shaded by maple trees, leads into a living room with wood floors, ceiling beams, and a stone gas fireplace.
There is a separate dining room, and the kitchen has new cabinets and appliances and granite countertops. Off the kitchen is a large pantry with multiple closets leading to a half bath.
The second level has four bedrooms with wood flooring and two baths.
The home, built in 1939, was originally three bedrooms, but a previous owner added a fourth bedroom over the two-car garage, providing considerable flexibility.
The room has a private entrance stairway from the driveway and a separate kitchenette. While the Lenats use it as a family room, it could easily be converted to an in-law apartment.
Behind the house is a large green space protected from future development.
The house is in the Springfield Township school district and also has private schools nearby.
Liz also cites a strong community feel in the neighborhood and excellent municipal services.
The area has access to the trails of the Wissahickon section of Fairmount Park, shops and restaurants in Chestnut Hill and Flourtown, and major roadways including Routes 73 and 309, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and the Blue Route, as well as Chestnut Hill trains to Philadelphia.
The house is listed by Patricia Hoban of Weichert Realtors for $425,000.