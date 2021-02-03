Kortney Hyslop grew up in Scranton, and her husband, Stephen, grew up in Glenside, Montgomery County, but neither knew much about Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood until a photo on a listing site in 2015 led them to their first house after they moved back from California.
Stephen had gone to St. Joseph’s Preparatory School nearby, but the neighborhood had been changing rapidly in ways that attracted them both. It’s now more family-friendly.
And they liked the traditional feel of the three-bedroom, 2½-bath townhouse as against what Stephen, who is in engineering operations for Comcast, calls the “super-boxy new construction” going up.
But now, with a second child on the way, “we need a little more space,” says Kortney, managing director for an employment branding company. So they are moving to a larger house in Media.
The previous owners had lived in the Fairmount house for only about two years, Stephen says, and it had been completely renovated shortly before that.
The entry vestibule has a glass-paneled door leading into an open first-floor layout, with nine-foot ceilings and crown molding.
The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a glass tile backsplash with mosaic inserts, and a pot filler faucet over the gas stovetop.
The first level has a powder room and a patio with built-in wooden planters.
The second floor has two bedrooms, a laundry room and a full bath.
The main suite takes up the entire third floor, with a sitting room, three closets, and a bathroom with seamless shower, large vanity, and whirlpool tub.
The finished basement has additional storage space and would be suitable for a home gym, home office, or virtual classroom.
The house, which was built in 1920 and has 1,992 square feet, is two blocks from Fairmount Avenue, a playground, and Bache-Martin Elementary School.
It is listed by David Batty and Paul Douglas of Keller Williams Realty Devon-Wayne for $590,000.