Some couples choose their neighborhood by detailed research, some by talking to friends.
But it was blind luck and Craigslist that led Emma and Ryan Williamson to Fishtown and the contemporary brick house they would eventually buy there.
Moving from Maryland a decade ago, the Williamsons had decided to dip their real estate toes in the water by renting first.
“It was a spur of the moment crazy thing,” says Emma, a clinical supervisor for a behavioral health agency. “We didn’t know about any of the neighborhoods.”
Five years later, they bought the newly constructed three-bedroom, three-bath home.
“I really liked that it was close to Center City, but more relaxed and peaceful,” Emma says. “I like being able to sit on the patio and roof deck and have a feeling of tranquility.”
But Ryan, a teachers’ union organizer, has a new job in central New Jersey, so the couple is now looking north for a home to let them split the commute.
The house, which has five years remaining on a tax abatement, has hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout; recessed lighting; modern, metal stair rails; and a panoramic fiberglass roof deck with excellent views of Center City and the Delaware River bridges.
The kitchen has granite countertops, a sink with tile backsplash and under-cabinet lighting. The breakfast bar has pendant lighting.
In addition to the roof deck, it has a private back yard.
The second floor has two large bedrooms, a laundry room, and a guest bathroom with soaking tub.
The master suite is on the third floor, with crown molding and accent lighting, and a full bath with dual vanity and a pebble stone floor. There is also a wine cooler and wet bar.
The basement is fully finished, with a full bathroom.
The house is listed by Paul Fontaine of Keller Williams Philadelphia for $415,000.