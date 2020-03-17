Anthony DeFilippo was born in Texas and had been working in California before his job in health-care business development brought him to the Philadelphia area.
Neither area — to put it mildly — is known for its stately older homes. So when DeFilippo and his wife, Laura, got their first glimpse at the Main Line seven years ago, they were immediately hooked.
“There’s a historical element we thought was really nice,” he says. “We liked Merion Station, the parks. We could easily walk to Narberth.
“The homes have an older charm. They’re sturdy and they’re not going anywhere.”
The couple also liked the short walk to the Merion regional rail station and their ability to get to the Schuylkill Expressway easily — or to back roads enabling them to avoid it.
And with two small children, they found the Lower Merion School District a lure.
“It was just a really good fit for the family. “ Anthony says.
Shortly after they moved in, he recalls, a girl whose family had lived in the house 10 years earlier knocked on their door and said she was eager to see how the home looked. He took her fond memories as a good omen.
But work has again beckoned, and the DeFilippos have just moved to Boston.
The five-bedroom, 3½-bath Merion Station home, built in 1925, has kept its historic charm (with updates).
The living room has a stone wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookcases, and French doors opening onto the front porch.
The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, a large island, and tile flooring.
The second floor has three large corner bedrooms and two full baths, and the master bedroom has a walk-in master closet.
The top floor has two more large bedrooms and a full bath. Overall, the house is 2,831 square feet.
As for their new home in Boston, Anthony says, the Merion Station house "would be difficult to replace.”
The property is listed by Matt Mooney of Redfin Corp. for $799,900.