Gabriel Ramos grew up in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, where open space is at a premium.
His wife, Crystal Pinney-Ramos, grew up in the Virgin Islands, where it is plentiful.
But that was a priority for both of them five years ago, when they tired of apartment living and bought the four-bedroom, 1½-bath house in Port Richmond.
And now, with plans for an expanding family, they will be looking for more space in the Pennsylvania or New Jersey suburbs.
“We liked the size of the house,” Gabriel says. “It was on a double lot.”
And the 1,915 square feet have provided space for the couple to work and to raise two children.
Crystal is a business consultant and Gabriel an IT consultant, and both have been working from home since the pre-pandemic days.
The house, built in 1920, has been through two stages of renovation since the couple bought it. The previous owners had lived there for about 30 years, and Gabriel said the place needed to be modernized with new carpets and fresh paint.
More recently, they have made improvements to prepare the house for sale, starting with a new roof (10-year guarantee) and working down.
The first floor, which includes the half-bath, has an open layout with 12-foot ceilings. It has a custom wood-burning fireplace and Brazilian cherry hardwood floors.
The kitchen has an Italian tiled floors, custom cabinetry, a butcher’s block, wine rack, and large pantry. The second floor has the four bedrooms and the full bath.
The large unfinished basement has ample storage space with a washer, dryer, and utility sink.
Recent upgrades include a 24,500-BTU window unit and a new (2019) heater. The children’s bedrooms have new doors, paint, and trim, and IKEA bunkbeds that can be included in the sale price.
Intangibles, Gabriel says, include a friendly neighborhood with several playgrounds nearby.
There is private off-street parking, and the Route 25 bus nearby provides access to the Frankford El.
The house is listed by Brenda Beiser of Redfin Corp. for $374,900.