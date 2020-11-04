Drew Olanoff says that he and his wife, April, looked at “about 50 places” before they settled on “the least South Philly home in South Philly.”
This was a little over two years ago when they were moving from a small rowhouse and wanted something larger.
They settled on a three-bedroom, 2½-bath corner home in the Dickinson Narrows section of South Philadelphia, with 12-foot ceilings, a finished basement, and two decks. It’s on a 16-foot-wide lot and is 3,160 square feet.
The couple — both are in technology marketing communications, with different companies — made some renovations to the home and were planning to add a roof deck when the pandemic hit.
Drew, a cancer survivor, felt it was safer to move to the suburbs, so they bought a fixer-upper in Collegeville.
The South Philly home features hardwood floors and custom metal railings throughout. The open floor plan first level has two large picture windows, recessed lighting, and upgraded ceiling fans.
The kitchen has Samsung and Frigidaire appliances, including a counter-depth French door refrigerator, granite countertops, and custom tiles.
The second level has two bedrooms, a large bath, and washer/dryer. The master bath has a stall shower and soaking tub.
The finished basement has a half bath and is suitable for a family room or home gym. Mechanicals are just two years old.
The house is a 10-minute walk from the shops on Passyunk Square and steps from Dickinson Square Park and playground and the weekly Farmers Market.
Both Olanoffs say they have regrets about leaving the city and the house.
April talks about the block parties, the “amazing neighbors,” with the mix of new arrivals and residents who have been there for decades.
Drew has similar regrets and more: “I’ll miss the second floor bathroom,” he says. “The tub is awesome!”
The house is listed by Erica Walker of Keller Williams Greater West Chester for $489,900.