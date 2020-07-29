In 1975, Randy Craft’s family bought a bayfront bungalow in Ship Bottom, N.J., and enjoyed summers there it until it fought a losing battle with Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Craft and his wife, Rosemary, realized that the house, more than 50 years old at the time, was beyond rescuing and had it razed.
Five years later, they decided they wanted another permanent place at the Shore and had a custom modular home built on the same plot.
But now, Randy says, with their kids grown, “our lives have moved on from the Shore,” and they will be spending more time at their year-round home in Rancocas, Burlington County.
The two-bedroom, two-bath house has an open floor plan with views from the kitchen, dining room, and living area. There are decks off the living room and master bedroom and crown moldings and laminate flooring.
“The sunsets are not to be missed,” Randy says.
The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, and the two-zone heating and air conditioning makes the house suitable for year-round use.
Randy, a retired service manager for a company that makes lottery machines, and Rosemary, who retired from a series of administrative jobs in state government, including the governor’s office, say they have been using the house less in recent years and renting it out for more of the summer.
Rosemary, who handles the rentals, says it generally rents easily and brings in an average of $3,000 a week.
The house is on a quiet street near a public bay beach and has easy access on and off the island. While the house is four blocks from the ocean beaches, Rosemary says she and Randy rarely felt a need to go there because of the beautiful bay views.
The Crafts moor their boat at a dock out back. “We all grew up clamming, fishing, water skiing” Randy says. “”We just get in the boat and go. "
The house is listed by Deborah Weiss of Redfin Corp. for $720,000.