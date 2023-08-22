House of the week: A two-bedroom condo in the Kensington Yards development for $449,000

For 20 years, starting when he was the only resident on the block, Michael McTigue lived in a rowhouse in Northern Liberties, improving it until he got to the point where he could recoup no further investment in it.

So in 2018, intrigued by the new Kensington Yards condo development in South Kensington, he bought a two-bedroom, 1½-bath unit there.

But now McTigue, a Northeast Philadelphia native who works in corporate affairs for a pharmaceutical company, is ready for another change. He has moved to an 18th-century single house in Fishtown, which he terms “a lifetime project.”

The Kensington Yards unit is on the third and fourth floors of the building, above two other units. Total square footage is 1,607.

The third-floor entrance leads into a foyer with a washer/dryer closet and a mechanical closet. The two bedrooms, which have recessed lighting, are connected by a tiled bath with built-in storage.

The upper level has an open layout, divided by a “see through wall,” a circular wall cutout that opens a line of sight from the living room to the kitchen. On one side of the wall, the kitchen has concrete countertops, a subway tile backsplash, an island/breakfast bar with a reclaimed wood countertop, and slate finish GE Energy Star certified appliances. There is a separate dining area.

On the other side of the wall are the living room and partially enclosed deck. There is also a powder room on the fourth floor.

The unit has birch floors in the bedrooms, living room, dining room, and kitchen.

High-efficiency HVAC has been installed, and an additional layer of drywall between units provides acoustic privacy. There is a 1,100-square-foot communal landscaped courtyard.

There is easy access to Center City by the Market-Frankford El, I-95, and Girard Avenue.

The tax abatement has five years remaining.

The unit is listed by Deborah Solo of Solo Real Estate for $449,000.