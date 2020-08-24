That case says that when a landlord leases a property to a tenant, the law “regards the lease as equivalent to a sale of the premises for the term.” Carroll says that means that if you sign a lease, your landlord is giving you, for that period of time, all rights except “the right to sell or destroy the property.” So Carroll argues, unless there is a clause about entry in the lease, landlords have no right to go in without your permission — except in the case of an emergency.