A penthouse at Two Liberty is on the market for $1.7 million

In a city of underdogs, you could be number two.

A 56th-floor penthouse at Two Liberty hit the market this week for $1,785,000. It‘s almost the highest residential floor in Philadelphia, second only to the 57th floor of the same building.

Advertisement

“It‘s like a modern technology miracle when you go in there because it feels like you’re kind of floating on air,” said listing agent John Bolaris with Keller Williams. “It‘s something really spectacular, but it‘s your living room.”

The two-bedroom, 2½-bathroom condo at 50 S. 16th St. is awash in natural light thanks to dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows that are nearly 11 feet tall.

The primary bedroom is the home’s jewel, wrapped in convex glass panels, creating a stunning view from every angle.

“And you don’t have to worry about neighbors peering in your windows because no one else is up as high,” Bolaris said.

The primary suite comes with a custom dressing area and a large walk-in closet.

The kitchen features luxe Miele appliances, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, wine cooler, and sleek Italian cabinetry.

Two Liberty is one of Philadelphia’s seminal skyscrapers, designed by architect Helmut Jahn and erected in 1990 as part of Liberty Place, a two-building complex.

The proposed construction of Liberty Place was controversial because of a long-standing “gentleman’s agreement” that no tower in Philadelphia would be taller than the statue of William Penn atop City Hall. Despite widespread opposition from those who believed skyscrapers would ruin the charm of Philadelphia, the towers were built — but not without their own scandal.

Many Philadelphians went on to believe that William Penn had “cursed” the city for breaking the agreement, barring any major sports team from winning a championship. That “curse” held for more than two decades until the Phillies “broke” it in 2008 by winning the World Series.

Pitcher Cole Hamels, who played on that winning team, later became one of Two Liberty‘s famous residents.

Other notable people who shared the address over the years include Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler, reality star Kendra Wilkinson and Eagles player Hank Bassett, Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, 76ers forward Andre Iguodala, and mega-millionaire-turned-political-hopeful Tom Knox.

Current residents of Two Liberty have access to a wide array of amenities: a 24-hour door attendant, valet parking, and daily breakfast and lunch service in an exclusive dining room. The 37th floor was renovated a year ago to include an upgraded fitness center, a pool, a massage room, a yoga studio, a sauna, and a steam room.

But the views are the biggest perk.

“Every angle you have views, from sunrise to sunset,” Bolaris said. “You can see the sun rising over the Schuylkill and setting over the Delaware. It‘s just something special to see.”