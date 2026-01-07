For $9.9 million, you can own this Lower Merion mansion and a bonus house next door

On Creighton Road in Lower Merion, it’s not unusual for residents to buy the house next door.

The owners of the 3.85-acre property at 648 Creighton Rd. did just that when they purchased the home but wanted a pool. They decided to put one on the neighboring property.

Advertisement

Now, the properties are being sold as a package deal.

The century-old main house with seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and three half bathrooms is available for $7.9 million. And the one-bedroom, one-bathroom carriage house next door that was rebuilt in 2015 is on the market for $2 million.

Creighton Road “has become the estate street,” said listing agent Lavinia Smerconish with Compass Real Estate.

The owners are open to selling their properties separately, but they won’t sell the carriage house before the main one in case a buyer wants both.

The fieldstone main house is 11,418 square feet. It used to have a series of small rooms for staff and a giant entrance that looked like a banquet hall that no one knew what to do with, Smerconish said. A previous owner reimagined the home with larger rooms, more natural light, and more functional space.

The front door opens to an entrance tower with a chandelier and winding staircase. Living and dining rooms branch off from the foyer with the family room straight ahead.

The home has a commercial kitchen with an island with seating. The property includes an exercise room, a solarium, four fireplaces, a suite above the attached garage for guests or a nanny, a sprawling yard lined with trees and hedges, terraces, and a detached garage. The sitting room off the primary bedroom could be kept as is or turned into a huge closet, Smerconish said.

“It’s just an extraordinary house,” she said.

The finished basement alone spans 1,538 square feet. According to an annual report by the National Association of Realtors, the median size of homes purchased by first-time buyers in the United States is 1,600 square feet.

The basement includes a sports bar with TVs; a wine cellar for up to 3,000 bottles; a movie room; a gym; and a bathroom.

The property “is both impressive and cozy at the same time,” Smerconish said.

The carriage house next door spans just over 1,000 square feet on an almost one-acre lot. It has a bedroom, bathroom, laundry room, eat-in kitchen, and living room. A flagstone patio leads to the heated saltwater pool.

The properties are walking distance from the Appleford estate, which is an event venue, bird sanctuary, and arboretum with gardens and walking paths. They are minutes from Villanova University and Stoneleigh, a public garden of the nonprofit Natural Lands.

And they’re also minutes from the Schuylkill Expressway and I-476.

The properties were listed for sale on Dec. 5. Now that the holidays are over, Smerconish said, she will start accepting appointments to tour them. She said photos of the main house especially don’t do it justice.

“You get more with a physical tour and experiencing it,” she said.