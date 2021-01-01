Nationally, most people who moved stayed in the same city or state, citing proximity to family and friends, jobs, and the cost of long-distance moves. But in a top 10 list of states residents moved out of, New Jersey ranked seventh and Pennsylvania ranked eighth, according to a report this month by Move.org, which offers consumer tips and studies the moving industry. Most of the top 10 states that lost residents were also in the top 10 states that gained residents. But that wasn’t the case for Pennsylvania and New Jersey.