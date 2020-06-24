Patrick Davish is planning to move from his condo in Ocean City for three reasons.
One is that he and his girlfriend don’t need its 2,000 square feet of space.
The others are named Winnie and Ruger.
These are his dogs, a German Shepherd and a Shepherd/lab mix, respectively. And Davish, a Realtor born and raised in Ocean City, is moving across the 34th Street bridge to Beesley’s Point to a single house with a lawn for them.
The detached two-story condo he leaves behind has three bedrooms and 2½ baths and is five blocks from the beach. “There’s no one above or below you,” Davish notes.
Davish describes his neighborhood interesting and very quiet, and it’s a block from Ocean City’s historic district.
“There is no thru traffic,” he says. “There are some older homes (his was built in 1900) and very interesting architecture. And there’s more green than you usually find at the beach.”
Davish bought the house in 2017 and spent six months remodeling it. He’s offering it for sale furnished.
There is a smaller condo just behind it in a separate building, which Davish plans to retain for his occasional use. But if he decides to sell it, he says, the buyer of the larger condo will have right of first refusal.
The condo for sale has spacious bedrooms, tiled bathrooms, a kitchen with granite countertops, 42-inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, under-counter lighting and custom wainscoting.
It has a large, composite back deck with access through a mudroom with a half bath, off-street parking, and a storage shed.
The condo is close to the Boardwalk, downtown Ocean City, a skate park, ballfields, and the Ocean City Tabernacle.
It is listed by Francis Davish of Keller Williams Realty Jersey Shore for $699,900.