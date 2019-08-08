Fights like this have become a familiar story in Philadelphia, as neighborhoods that for decades experienced little change suddenly see new interest. Passyunk Square — which stretches from Broad to Sixth Street, and from Washington Avenue to Tasker Street — is a notable example, as once a place where many Italian American families lived for decades on cozy rowhouse blocks. Today, the neighborhood is a melting pot of cultures, with a flourishing restaurant scene and new, younger, and more diverse residents. As a result, demand for housing has increased — and developers have come flocking.