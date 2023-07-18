House of the week: A three-bedroom townhouse in Point Breeze for $470,000

For Stephen Jones and his husband, Guerin, careful planning has marked their moves from upstate New York to Point Breeze and, soon, Montgomery County.

The two met as students at the Rochester Institute of Technology, moved to the Bronx, and then to the Philadelphia area when Guerin got a job as a health-care professional.

They took an apartment In Old City while checking out various neighborhoods, finally settling on Point Breeze.

“We waited until the right things came along,” said Stephen, who works in client support for a tech company.

They liked the neighborhood feel and the closeness to Center City, and saw it as a good place to start a family. They now have three sons — a 3-year-old and three-month-old twins.

And in late summer, seeking more space, they will move to Blue Bell.

The three-story Point Breeze house has three bedrooms and 2½ baths, with a total of 1,861 square feet.

On the first floor, the family room has bamboo flooring and leads into the dining room and kitchen, which has granite countertops and leads to the back patio.

There are two bedrooms and a full bath on the second floor.

The third floor has an office, which opens to the deck, and the primary bedroom with a bathroom with a soaking tub and shower. A glass barn door separates the primary bedroom from the rest of the upstairs.

The finished basement has a half bath and wine closet.

The roof is new, and Stephen said there is adequate street parking.

The house is within easy walking distance to parks, shops, and grocery stores.

The house is listed by Nancy Matt of Keller Williams Blue Bell for $470,000.