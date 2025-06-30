See what kind of house $550,000 can buy in these three Philly suburbs | The Price Point
Take a look at homes listed for sale in Cherry Hill, Sewell, and Exton.
The Price Point compares homes listed for similar sale prices across the region to help readers set expectations about house hunting.
Buying a home is a big investment. After settling on a budget, house hunters have a lot of other important factors to consider, especially when they’re looking at homes with similar price tags.
While one homebuyer might prioritize space, another might want the perfect location.
Here’s a look at three homes that cost about the same but have differences that could make all the difference.
A four-bedroom Cherry Hill home with nearby shopping
Potential buyers walking through this single-family detached home have found a lot to like. In particular, its size.
“It’s big. It’s spacious,” said Connie Glass-Birnbohm, a Medford-based broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors, who with her husband, Don Birnbohm, listed the house for sale. “It’s very open.”
The house started off as one story until the current owners built an addition in 2003 to create an upper level. The second story includes two bedrooms, a bathroom, and attic storage space.
“In today’s world, there aren’t many homes that are really suited for multigenerational situations,” Glass-Birnbohm said. But with bedrooms and at least one full bathroom on each floor, an extended family could live in the home.
A previous owner built a first-floor addition — a large room that is being used as an office and living space.
The house has an unfinished basement and crawl space that offer more storage.
Outside, the property has a driveway, an attached one-car garage, and solar panels on the roof. There’s a storage shed and a brick patio in the fenced backyard.
The property is minutes from the Cherry Hill Mall, restaurants, a Wegmans, a Whole Foods, and a Trader Joe’s. And it’s near Routes 38, 70, and 73, I-295, and the New Jersey Turnpike.
The home was listed for $549,900 on June 19.
An in-ground pool and spacious yard in Sewell
This property in Deptford Township showcases some of the most attractive aspects of suburban living. The home is in a quiet area and backs up to open farmland, but it’s also close to Route 55 and not far from other major highways.
“Definitely a good neighborhood for people that commute to Philly,” said listing agent Rick Sanderson Jr. with Real Broker, based in Pitman, Gloucester County.
The house has an attached two-car garage and solar panels on two side roofs.
Beyond the home’s blue front double doors is a living room, a formal dining room, a kitchen with Corian countertops and a breakfast bar, and the family room. Behind the kitchen is a room that a previous owner used as a home office.
The bathroom attached to the primary bedroom includes a large walk-in shower.
In the backyard, a pergola covers a low deck. And another low deck partially surrounds a pool. It’s all surrounded by a white vinyl fence.
“The layout, the pool in the back, the neighborhood — that’s what everybody’s interested in,” Sanderson said.
The house was originally listed for $549,900 on June 11. (The home’s price has since been reduced to $539,900.)
A fully rebuilt three-bedroom house in Exton
This home in the Exton area of West Whiteland Township was dark, outdated, and falling apart when an investor bought it. Last year, she fully renovated the property, tearing it down to its frame and building it back up.
The single-family detached home has new electrical and plumbing systems. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a white subway tile backsplash.
The owner kept the original stone fireplace in the living room at the front of the home.
Outside, stairs from the driveway lead up to the home, which sits atop a hill. The deep lot is filled with trees.
The primary bedroom features large windows, and a sliding glass door opens to the deck. When potential buyers have toured the property, “definitely the roof deck gets a lot of attention,” said listing agent Jeff Bratteson with RE/MAX Main Line based in Paoli.
The home is close to a Whole Foods and the site of a future Trader Joe’s and is a five-minute walk to SEPTA’s Whitford station on the Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail line.
The price of the property has been reduced a few times, with the latest price cut in mid-June.
“At this price point, this is a very unique house,” Bratteson said.
The house was priced at $550,000 on June 16.