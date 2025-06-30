See what kind of house $550,000 can buy in these three Philly suburbs | The Price Point

This home on a hill in West Whiteland Township, Pa. is listed for $550,000. Read more Jeff Bratteson with RE/MAX Main Line

The house started off as one story until the current owners built an addition in 2003 to create an upper level. The second story includes two bedrooms, a bathroom, and attic storage space.

“In today’s world, there aren’t many homes that are really suited for multigenerational situations,” Glass-Birnbohm said. But with bedrooms and at least one full bathroom on each floor, an extended family could live in the home.

A previous owner built a first-floor addition — a large room that is being used as an office and living space.

Advertisement

The house has an unfinished basement and crawl space that offer more storage.

Outside, the property has a driveway, an attached one-car garage, and solar panels on the roof. There’s a storage shed and a brick patio in the fenced backyard.

The property is minutes from the Cherry Hill Mall, restaurants, a Wegmans, a Whole Foods, and a Trader Joe’s. And it’s near Routes 38, 70, and 73, I-295, and the New Jersey Turnpike.

The home was listed for $549,900 on June 19.

An in-ground pool and spacious yard in Sewell

This house in Deptford Township, N.J. is listed for sale for $549,900. Read more Johnathan Wilson, Capture It Wilson Photography The kitchen of this house in Deptford Township, N.J. includes Corian countertops and a breakfast bar. Read more Johnathan Wilson, Capture It Wilson Photography The primary bedroom of this home in Deptford Township, N.J. includes this bathroom, with a double vanity and large shower. Read more Johnathan Wilson, Capture It Wilson Photography The backyard of this property in Deptford Township, N.J. includes a pool and two low decks, one of which is covered by a pergola. Read more Johnathan Wilson, Capture It Wilson Photography

This property in Deptford Township showcases some of the most attractive aspects of suburban living. The home is in a quiet area and backs up to open farmland, but it’s also close to Route 55 and not far from other major highways.

Advertisement

“Definitely a good neighborhood for people that commute to Philly,” said listing agent Rick Sanderson Jr. with Real Broker, based in Pitman, Gloucester County.