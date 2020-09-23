When it became clear that they needed more space for their new child and potential siblings, Alene and Greg Young toyed with moving to the suburbs, but not for long.
“We just couldn’t do it,” says Alene, a neonatal intensive care nurse.
So the family is moving to a larger house in Germantown, leaving behind what she says “we thought was our forever home until we had a kid.”
“We redid the whole house … put in bamboo flooring, all new drywall, replaced windows, just opened it up,” she said.
The Youngs had picked Brewerytown because they had lived in the North Philadelphia area as singles and knew a lot of people there.
“It’s very much a vibrant place,” says Greg, who works in educational programming for a nonprofit.
He doesn’t know the exact age of the three-bedroom, 1½-bath house but says that inspectors for the city Department of Licenses and Inspections reviewing renovation plans estimated it was built about 1885.
It had in the past been used as a duplex. The Youngs knocked down a partition wall as part of the renovations.
The living room is centered on an antique mantle and is adjacent to a separate dining area. The tiled-floor kitchen has the half-bath and a mudroom area.
The high-ceilinged bedrooms are on the second floor. The bathroom there was renovated in 2018 with a new washer/dryer laundry closet.
A new furnace was installed last year with central air. Earlier this year, a new silicone roof with gutters and flashing was installed and carries a 10-year warranty.
Neighborhood features include the Jefferson ball fields for open space and a community garden.
There is easy access to Center City, the Schuylkill River Trail, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and new restaurants along Girard Avenue.
The house is listed by Gerrie Greenberg of Compass RE for $299,000.