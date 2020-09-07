In the rental market, property managers most often have chosen to offer free rent to potential tenants during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study from the real estate company Zillow. Across the United States, free rent made up 90.8% of the bargains offered to tenants, followed by a waived or reduced security deposit at 9.1%, a gift card at 6.6%, free parking at 2.3%, a waived application fee at 0.6%, and waived broker fees at 0.1%. The median length of free rent was around six weeks.