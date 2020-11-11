In the absence of road names, property records are the way to trace where among 30 square miles in southern Chester County the British troops had stormed and fallen back; where the Continental Armies had responded in kind before retreating north to Germantown in defeat. In victory, the British, led by Gen. Sir William Howe and Gen. Charles Cornwallis, traveled farther east and captured Philadelphia for nine months, driving the Continental Congress to escape first to Lancaster and then to York.