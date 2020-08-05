Living in a small rowhouse in Manayunk 35 years ago, Rene and Ron deBerardinis faced a dilemma.

They wanted a large house in a good neighborhood to raise their two children but weren’t sure they could afford one. 

They found the solution in a corner duplex on a tree-lined street in Roxborough. The house had an income-producing apartment with a private entrance, which has not only helped them pay off the mortgage but also financed their vacations and travel.

VRX Media
The exterior of the three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath house.

“It was a perfect setup for us,” says Rene, director of library services for a Philadelphia private school. “It was affordable and had enough space for each of the kids to have their own room.

“And I fell in love with the porch. It’s awesome. We enjoy the outside. We chat with neighbors. And there’s lots of shade.”

But with retirement looming in a few years, the couple plans to eventually move out West, where the children now live. 

VRX Media
The living room.

The main living space has three bedrooms and 1½ baths, and the second floor apartment has two bedrooms, a bath and a kitchen.

It is presently occupied by a tenant who would like to stay but could also be used as a mother-in-law apartment.

Ron, account manager for a waste management company, says the house also could be converted to single-family use by simply removing a partial wall.

The house, built in 1918, is almost 4,000 square feet and has original woodwork, a brick and marble mantle, double French doors, and hardwood floors.

VRX Media
The main level has an open floor plan, including the kitchen and dining area.

The first floor has an open floor plan with a sun porch, the living room, a family room and an eat-in kitchen.

The downstairs has a large finished basement/game room, office nook, partially finished laundry area and powder room.

There is off-street parking with a three-car driveway.

The house is near several entrances to Valley Green/Wissahickon Park, public transportation, and a public golf course. 

It is listed by Charles Davies of Redfin Corp. for $549,900.

VRX Media
Part of the property is currently an apartment with a private entrance.