Main Line mansion, once part of the Schmidt Brewing Co. estate, is for sale for $3.95 million

A Main Line mansion originally part of the estate owned by the family behind a Philadelphia beer institution is for sale for $3.95 million.

The former Christian Schmidt Brewing Co. in Northern Liberties produced Schmidt’s, once Philadelphia’s best-known beer. The company was the city’s last independent brewery before it closed in the 1980s, ending a run that started in 1860.

Advertisement

The 7,300-square-foot stone mansion on Huston Road in Radnor Township was part of the Schmidt estate until the land was subdivided during Prohibition, according to the sales listing by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors Rosemont.

The original house was built almost a century ago. In 1999, the current owners doubled the size of the home and renovated it to create an English country styled house.

The new home had space for their six children, updated electric and plumbing systems, and open floor plans, said listing agent Meg Searing on the Deb Dorsey Team. Now, the owners are downsizing.

The property is within walking distance of public transit and restaurants and is “in probably one of the most coveted areas, St. Davids, along the Main Line,” Searing said. She called the property a “rare combination of charm, size, practicality.”

The house has seven bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms. It sits on almost two acres, and the property includes a circular driveway, an attached three-car garage, several gardens, courtyards in the front and back of the house, and a rear patio that overlooks a fountain.

“Every window of the home offers a beautiful view of this wonderful landscape,” Searing said.

The home includes a library, four fireplaces, and two laundry rooms. The kitchen features granite countertops and a large island with a stovetop.

The primary bedroom suite has vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, and one of the fireplaces.

Two bedrooms are accessible by a private staircase and have their own full bathroom and outside entrance. This can be a convenient arrangement for someone working from home or “an ideal space for a live-in nanny or au pair or multigenerational living,” according to the sales listing.

The home was listed for sale on May 1.