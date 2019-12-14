Using a SoFi personal loan, the Drezes bought the bus in June 2018 for $5,000. Skoolie.com began the $55,000 gut-and-build months later. The total cost was “much cheaper than a house, an RV, or an RV mortgage," Nick Drez says. In late January 2019, the Drezes moved in, choosing to do some of the finish work and build-out themselves. They sold their townhouse several months later and are on their way to paying off their loan, slashing monthly living expenses to about $800 (fuel and food included), Nick Drez calculates.