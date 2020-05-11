“A client that I’m working with right now who’s moving back to the Philadelphia area lives in a city right now and has told me that they want to be in a Center City neighborhood,” she said. “But since they’ve been shut in, they’ve decided they actually would rather be in a near suburb with more space and some outdoor space. Their requirements kind of flipped. And that’s really just since the shutdown, and they’ve been at home with their daughter, shut in.”