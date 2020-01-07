It had been five years since Dan Hendricks left his native Bucks County, drawn away from fishing and other pastimes there to the music scene and a rental house in Philadelphia.
A bass player and guitarist in a punk rock band, he was sitting on the steps of a fellow musician and talking about how their Dickinson Narrows neighborhood of South Philadelphia had improved. And about how rents were going up and it might be a good time to buy.
“Friends of mine were moving there,” says Hendricks, a textile screen printer by day. “The area was getting nicer. There were more community events.
“The park had been a dump, and now kids were playing in it. Everything was spruced up.”
So in 2014, he resettled a block away, buying a compact two-story, one-bath 1920 rowhouse that he says “had a rustic charm to it. It had old house kind of vibes.”
But now, he says, it’s time to return to Bucks County with his partner, a chef.
“I want to get back to fishing,” he says. “I’m a country kid.”
The 1,021-square-foot, two-story home, ideal for a couple, is in move-in condition. It has been newly restored, with central air conditioning, forced hot air heat, and a walled-off rear patio.
Neighborhood restaurants and bars, markets, coffee shops, and bike shares are all within walking distance.
Dickinson Narrows comprises the area from the south side of Washington Avenue to the north side of Mifflin Street and the west side of Fourth Street to the east side of Sixth Street.
It is just east of Passyunk Square and the Italian Market and west of Pennsport and the Delaware riverfront along Columbus Boulevard.
The property is listed by William Holder of RE/MAX Classic for $325,000.