For Matt Dedman, it was the perfect starter home: Halfway between his work as a medical device salesperson in Malvern and the Eagles, restaurants, and other attractions of Philadelphia.
He had been renting in Conshohocken for two years, and “I knew I wanted to stay,” he says. “I liked the town, the restaurants, the bars, the convenience.”
He also liked the open space of Sutcliffe Park behind the house.
This was in 2014 and three years later, his then-fiancée moved in. Katlyn, a medical device salesperson for a different company, had been living in New Jersey. And since both Dedmans have family in Montgomery County, it was almost a return home.
But now, with an infant son, it’s time for a different place and more space. They will be moving to Malvern, which is convenient not just for Matt but also for Katlyn, whose sales territory now stretches to Lancaster County.
The three-bedroom, 1½ bath house, built in 1928, has hardwood floors and an open layout on the first floor.
The dining room has custom wainscoting and decorative wood trim around the windows.
The kitchen has custom 42-inch maple cabinetry with crown molding; a mosaic tile backsplash; stainless steel appliances; and Corian countertops, which are heat-resistant and easy to maintain.
It also has tile flooring and a breakfast bar, with views of the back yard and paver patio. There is a first floor powder room.
The bedrooms are on the second floor, with a cedar closet for added storage and a renovated full bath.
The house has easy access to the Schuylkill Expressway, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Blue Route and the Conshohocken regional rail station.
It is listed by Amy Sheahan of Compass RE for $385,000.