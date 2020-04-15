While the National Association of Realtors, based in Chicago, doesn’t have statistics on the use of virtual staging, in general, staging houses is on the rise. “It helps homes sell faster and typically has a higher dollar value that’s offered for that home,” said Jessica Lautz, the group’s vice president of demographics and behavioral insights. “Especially during this environment, when many of us are at a stay-at-home situation, virtual staging takes advantage of using technology where we may have physically brought in furniture before.”