Beth and Eliot Long lived in their Washington Square West townhouse for 19 years, and Beth says that they’ve “seen the neighborhood come into its own.”
They had been renting in Society Hill and always admired the little walkways, local restaurants and the shops that kept springing up in the area.
And they liked the historic elements of the home, including the hardwood floors and original brick fireplaces, although it required a good deal of renovation at first.
But now, Beth, a lawyer who is with a legal recruiting firm, and Eliot, also a lawyer, have moved to Queen Village to a house with a layout that better suits their needs.
The three-bedroom, two-bath house in Washington Square West features an open first-floor layout with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and a private garden.
The renovated chef’s kitchen has granite countertops, custom cabinetry, a Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher and JennAir stove with downdraft.
The second floor as two bedrooms separated by a bath with soaking tub, ceramic tile floor, and stone finishes.
The primary bedroom is on the third floor, with an office/den, a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, and a newly renovated bathroom with glass-enclosed shower, granite countertops, and ceramic tiled floor.
There is finished attic space and a finished basement suitable for a TV/play room, and a separate room for mechanicals and laundry.
The house, built in 1920, is 1,584 square feet.
The sellers are offering a $3,000 credit for one year of free parking at a local parking garage of the buyers’ choice.
The house is in the McCall School District and close to Louis Kahn Park, Antique Row, the Avenue of the Arts, and Whole Foods, among other attractions.
It is listed by Travis Rodgers of BHHS Fox & Roach at the Harper Rittenhouse Square for $650,000.