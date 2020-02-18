The opening of the library was a proud moment for Jefferson. Up until 1970, its medical library was housed in the basement of Trumbauer’s College Hall, and many felt a school of Jefferson’s size deserved a bigger and more prominent place for study. The new building gave the Scott library — which celebrates its 125th anniversary this year — the visibility and space it deserves. While exterior looks much as did in 1970, the interior has evolved over the years to adapt to the library’s changing needs. Today, most of the original book stacks are gone, replaced by casual seating areas, study pods and glass-fronted rooms for group study sessions.